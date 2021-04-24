MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $5,575,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 29,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Argus lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.92.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $25.71 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.