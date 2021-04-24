MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 2,183 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ResMed by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,181 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.16 and a 52-week high of $224.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.56 and a 200-day moving average of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

