MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 83,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 452.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 22,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.21.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $116.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

