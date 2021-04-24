MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in American International Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American International Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 718,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.18.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays lifted their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.