MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 19,345 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,345 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $175,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 354,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 58,437 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $175,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -102.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

