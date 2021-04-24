MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 57,211 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,211 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,805,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 99.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,727,000 after buying an additional 357,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,917,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.96.

CG opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.08 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

