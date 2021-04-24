MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after purchasing an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $193,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $146.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $73.51 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

