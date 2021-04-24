MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.61.

NYSE:PPG opened at $174.65 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.46.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

