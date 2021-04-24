Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,488 shares during the period. Medpace makes up 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.51% of Medpace worth $89,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $191.29 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $191.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,534,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,876 shares of company stock valued at $23,013,238. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

