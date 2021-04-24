Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 71,538 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

MDT opened at $131.20 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $176.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

