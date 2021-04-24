MEET.ONE Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,829.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 48.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded down 75.2% against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $10,829.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Asch (XAS) traded 27,139,678.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,305.01 or 0.10647826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00058741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.78 or 0.00266513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.76 or 0.00993043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,699.21 or 1.01759656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.24 or 0.00608644 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

