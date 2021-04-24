MEET.ONE Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,229.00 (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded down 50% against the US dollar. MEET.ONE has a market cap of $6.59 million and approximately $12,229.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00271076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.03 or 0.01023425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,498.84 or 1.00308001 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00023235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.41 or 0.00620931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

