megaBONK (MBONK) 1-Day Volume Hits $23,876.00

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. megaBONK has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $23,876.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get megaBONK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00017836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00090820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.00 or 0.00650473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,627.39 or 0.07419793 BTC.

megaBONK Coin Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as megaBONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire megaBONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy megaBONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for megaBONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for megaBONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.