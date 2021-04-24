megaBONK (MBONK) Hits Market Cap of $1.17 Million

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One megaBONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $48,188.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, megaBONK has traded 36.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00056335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00091297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.77 or 0.08186783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.08 or 0.00645569 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

