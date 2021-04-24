Megacoin Trading 11.9% Lower This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $714,642.93 and approximately $15.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00455885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,468,145 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.