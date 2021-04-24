MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEIP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.