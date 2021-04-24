MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.08. MercadoLibre reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $9.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,724.72.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,600.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10,005.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $553.61 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,508.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,571.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,502,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,643,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

