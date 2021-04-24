MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,724.72.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,600.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,005.06 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $553.61 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,508.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,571.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

