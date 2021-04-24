Mercury (MER) Price Tops $0.0244 on Exchanges

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $21,957.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mercury has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00059180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00265658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.28 or 0.01016753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,773.38 or 0.99991677 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00022930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.85 or 0.00602324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

