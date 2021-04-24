Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $254.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce $254.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250.37 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $208.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $939.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.06 million to $950.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,345,581.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $527,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,260,935.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,489. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,565,000 after buying an additional 252,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,013,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 398.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after buying an additional 84,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.52. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $59.88 and a 52 week high of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

