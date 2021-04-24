Meridian Network (LOCK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $296,111.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $296,111.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00073375 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002961 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Meridian Network is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

