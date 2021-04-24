Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $141,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,437,000 after acquiring an additional 36,122 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after acquiring an additional 659,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.02 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.