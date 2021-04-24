Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mesoblast by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESO opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

