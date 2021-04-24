Meta Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00062453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00057429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00090980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.69 or 0.08072727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00638282 BTC.

Meta Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

