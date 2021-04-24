MetaHash Market Capitalization Achieves $70.85 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $70.85 million and $3.42 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 42.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.03 or 0.00266800 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $501.05 or 0.00997416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,142.40 or 0.99816093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00022677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.06 or 0.00615228 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,680,200,879 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,608,189 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

