MetaHash Price Tops $0.0374 on Exchanges (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $93.77 million and $4.22 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060870 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00268628 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004082 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,081.72 or 0.99682735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00627009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.09 or 0.01015657 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,678,263,454 coins and its circulating supply is 2,508,724,559 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

