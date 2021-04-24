MetaMorph (METM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $2,307.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00055578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00090935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.00639309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,848.27 or 0.07740172 BTC.

MetaMorph Coin Profile

METM is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.