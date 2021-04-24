Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 22.6% Lower Over Last Week

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00008828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

