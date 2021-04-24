Method Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $873,604.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Method Finance has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Method Finance has a market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $873,604.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Method Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00063103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00091348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00643637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.42 or 0.08064119 BTC.

About Method Finance

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,194,848 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Method Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Method Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Method Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.