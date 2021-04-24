Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Methode Electronics worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $19,285,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,382,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $634,506.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares in the company, valued at $56,029,552.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 173 shares of company stock worth $4,008 and have sold 46,979 shares worth $2,095,777. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MEI stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

