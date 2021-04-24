MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Announces Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 34.59%.

MCBS stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. 45,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73. MetroCity Bankshares has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.55. The company has a market cap of $396.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

In related news, Director Don Leung sold 4,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $60,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,129,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,784,875.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 13,132 shares of company stock valued at $200,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCBS. Zacks Investment Research cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised MetroCity Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.