Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $3.50 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00006895 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $40.62 million and $161,033.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00058959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.91 or 0.00266072 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.82 or 0.01017301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,656.94 or 0.99905827 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00023036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.00603516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,952,568 coins and its circulating supply is 11,618,619 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars.

