Mettalex (MTLX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.04 Million

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for $8.31 or 0.00016601 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mettalex has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00058362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.59 or 0.00266938 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $507.85 or 0.01014783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,053.30 or 1.00016123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00022410 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.52 or 0.00620488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8 . The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mettalex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mettalex using one of the exchanges listed above.

