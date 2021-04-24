Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,007,426,000 after acquiring an additional 412,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after acquiring an additional 854,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.03 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.