Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,776 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.38.

MSFT stock opened at $261.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $169.39 and a one year high of $261.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

