Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,760 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $261.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.98. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $169.39 and a 1 year high of $261.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

