Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MPB stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $214.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

