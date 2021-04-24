Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MIST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIST. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 148,900 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $5.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $174.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 4.20.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

