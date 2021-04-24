MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Tops $162.80 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $162.80 million and $69,833.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for about $15.18 or 0.00030217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.23 or 0.00492179 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005145 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.27 or 0.03026523 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,725,643 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

