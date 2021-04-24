Minter Network Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a market cap of $59.88 million and $128,613.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

Asch (XAS) traded 27,985,130.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,472.03 or 0.11006095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00266816 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00031519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008948 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,023,277,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,818,067,743 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.