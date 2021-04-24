MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $365,920.32 and $1.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,394.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,223.26 or 0.04500977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.65 or 0.00458853 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $773.84 or 0.01566642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $366.63 or 0.00742233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00478657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061465 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.38 or 0.00419843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004646 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

