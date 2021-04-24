Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $8.63 on Major Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $501.47 million and approximately $19.39 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $8.63 or 0.00017178 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00266271 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.80 or 0.01003356 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,221.35 or 1.00019924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00022506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.62 or 0.00610654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,139,456 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

