Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $304,982.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $137.32 or 0.00278086 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $32.86 million and $304,982.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00059890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.38 or 0.00270098 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.34 or 0.01017281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00023244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,297.83 or 0.99831794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00617990 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 239,300 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.