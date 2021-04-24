Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $33.20 million and $527,279.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $138.74 or 0.00279096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Asch (XAS) traded up 27,963,947.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,466.02 or 0.10995718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00058593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00266844 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.65 or 0.00993042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,832.41 or 0.98233776 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00021947 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 239,300 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.