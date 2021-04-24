Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Reaches $343.21 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for about $343.21 or 0.00684793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $33.75 million and approximately $45,522.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00268992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.01022689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,033.28 or 0.99829059 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00023123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00612650 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 98,330 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.