Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.70 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $36.70 million and approximately $18,396.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for $17.28 or 0.00034465 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.00 or 0.00267309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.15 or 0.01003747 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,013.46 or 0.99772231 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.95 or 0.00610350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,124,514 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.