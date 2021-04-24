Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.58 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $25.06 or 0.00050132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $33.58 million and $92,124.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.66 or 0.01023518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,883.70 or 0.99786456 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023127 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00608951 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,339,955 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.