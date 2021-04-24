Mirrored Tesla Trading Up 7% Over Last 7 Days (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market capitalization of $36.71 million and $54,581.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Tesla coin can currently be purchased for about $733.47 or 0.01467553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Asch (XAS) traded 5,163,847.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.80 or 0.02362588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00267431 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.62 or 0.00999660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,019.67 or 1.00080836 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00022279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 50,056 coins. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Tesla

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the exchanges listed above.

