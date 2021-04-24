Mirrored United States Oil Fund 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $160,704.00 (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $43.46 or 0.00086727 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $30.07 million and $160,704.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00267197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.17 or 0.01010017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,212.76 or 1.00194121 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00022350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.00608334 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 691,748 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

