Mist (MIST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.98 Million

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Mist has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $491,208.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mist has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00063527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00054771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00091367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.65 or 0.00645268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.86 or 0.07648756 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.